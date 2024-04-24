APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

