Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) PT Raised to $30.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TARA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.