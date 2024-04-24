Barclays Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $190.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

