China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD opened at $2.93 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.