CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

CNA stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

