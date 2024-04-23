Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 115,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,410. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

