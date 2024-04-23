Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NU by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NU by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NU Price Performance

NU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 22,987,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

