iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 64,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 52,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.24. 667,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,879. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

