Financial Perspectives Inc Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. 2,278,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,205. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.