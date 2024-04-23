Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RRC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. 2,935,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

