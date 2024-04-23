Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $40.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.67 or 0.00011572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,636,553 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,575,448.50858974 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.61606026 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $38,604,280.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

