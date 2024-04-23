Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,572 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after acquiring an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shell by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,526,000 after acquiring an additional 409,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 3,239,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,137. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

