CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $674.0 million-$679.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.2 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.620 EPS.
CoStar Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. 3,026,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,467. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
