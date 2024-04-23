Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $505.17 or 0.00761183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and $323.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,367.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00107686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,695,803 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

