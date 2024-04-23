Dynex (DNX) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Dynex has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and $2.04 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,281,530 coins and its circulating supply is 88,282,109 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,236,311.48261707. The last known price of Dynex is 0.58064344 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,575,709.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.