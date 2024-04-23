Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 132,510 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $728.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

