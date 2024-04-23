Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 23rd (ABX, AEM, AGI, AGNC, ALHC, AMX, ARX, AYA, AZZ, BALY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$105.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$126.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) was given a C$0.52 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$31.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.25.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00. Desjardins currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$168.00 to C$177.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$5.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.73 to C$6.25.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$21.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.75 to C$23.25.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.30 to C$16.40.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) was given a $5.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$12.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$7.50.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.75 to C$17.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$48.50 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.60 to $7.60. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.25 to C$28.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.75. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.15.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$11.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.