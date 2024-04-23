Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 23rd (ABX, AEM, AGI, AGNC, ALHC, AMX, ARX, AYA, AZZ, BALY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$105.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$126.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) was given a C$0.52 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$31.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.25.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00. Desjardins currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$168.00 to C$177.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$5.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.73 to C$6.25.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$21.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.75 to C$23.25.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.30 to C$16.40.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) was given a $5.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$12.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$7.50.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.75 to C$17.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$48.50 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.60 to $7.60. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.25 to C$28.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.75. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.15.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$11.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.