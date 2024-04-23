Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 23rd (ABX, AEM, AGI, AGNC, ALHC, AMX, ARX, AYA, AZZ, BALY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 23rd:
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$30.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$105.00.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.25.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.50.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$80.00.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.
Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.25.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$126.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) was given a C$0.52 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$31.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.75.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.25.
Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.75.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00. Desjardins currently has a tender rating on the stock.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$168.00 to C$177.00.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.50.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$5.50.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.50.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.25.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.73 to C$6.25.
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$21.00.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.75 to C$23.25.
Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.30 to C$16.40.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.50.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.
Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.00.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.50.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $275.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) was given a $5.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.25 to C$12.00.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.
SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$7.50.
SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.75 to C$17.00.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$48.50 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.60 to $7.60. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.25 to C$28.50.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.75. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.15.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$11.75.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$90.00.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
