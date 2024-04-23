Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$90.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE WPM traded up C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$71.36. 202,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,757. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$74.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

