Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $295.44 million and approximately $83.94 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,372,794,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,372,794,749.1605687. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9998253 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $93,733,301.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

