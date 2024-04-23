PDS Planning Inc Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.24. The company had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,443. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

