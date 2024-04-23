PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

PCG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 2,994,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,609,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

