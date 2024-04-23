Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 713 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.