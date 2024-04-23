RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000.

Separately, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,873,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMSF opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability.

