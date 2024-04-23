Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,864 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

