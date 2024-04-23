Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.44% of First Bank worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Bank by 766.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

FRBA opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.