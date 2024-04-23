Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $58.20

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

