Berenberg Bank Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 739 ($9.20) to GBX 650 ($8.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.65).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHNX
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.