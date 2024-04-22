Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Up 1.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.89. 1,294,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,588,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
View Our Latest Research Report on GOEV
Canoo Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.