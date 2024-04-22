JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.83. 1,140,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,698,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

