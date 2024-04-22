JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.83. 1,140,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,698,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
