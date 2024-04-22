Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.9% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.41. 462,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,970. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.