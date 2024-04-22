51,066 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 16,022,022 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $289,838,000 after buying an additional 1,870,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,822,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599,221. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.