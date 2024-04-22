Citigroup Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $116.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $107.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $92.90. 109,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 206.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.