ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $73.32

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.32, but opened at $75.49. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $73.96, with a volume of 151,999 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

