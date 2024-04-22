Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.33. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 196,870 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

