Duality Advisers LP Buys 19,274 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 226.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

TKR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,721. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

