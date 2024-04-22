MCF Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 435,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

