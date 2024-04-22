North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes $754,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 887,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.