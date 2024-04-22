Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 310 ($3.86) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.24) to GBX 330 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.62).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
