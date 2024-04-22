Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after acquiring an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

