Fiserv (FI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.55-8.70 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

