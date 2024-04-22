JD.com’s (JD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $27.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Trading Up 0.2 %

JD.com stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 89.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 18.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.