Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $31.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. HSBC lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Bancolombia stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.8118 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

