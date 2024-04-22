Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
