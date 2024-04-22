Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9 ($0.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.7 %

About Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.80. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.68 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

