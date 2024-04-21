Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $2.26

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003472 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $338.31 million and approximately $646,634.58 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.28980642 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $411,431.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

