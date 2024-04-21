Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $107.35 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $107.35 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00023398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.