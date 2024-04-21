Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,710 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.40% of Darling Ingredients worth $190,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,897. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.