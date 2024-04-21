Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

