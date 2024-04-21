Vicus Capital Sells 1,260 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 59,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 444,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 106,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

