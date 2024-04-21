Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. 4,212,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,082. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

