Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

